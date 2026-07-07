Foreign Affairs Minister reaffirms Ireland’s ‘solidarity’ with Gulf states

IRELAND’S Foreign Affairs Minister has offered the nation’s support to the Gulf states while on a visit to the Middle East.

Minister Helen McEntee began her visit yesterday, during which she will spend time in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates this week.

It marks her first foreign visit since the launch of Ireland’s EU Presidency on June 3 and she used the opportunity to offer support for the region as it rebuilds following the recent conflict between the US and Iran.

“Our Gulf partners have been directly impacted by the conflict and have demonstrated commendable restraint in the face of Iranian attacks,” Minister McEntee said.

“We hope that the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran can lead to a lasting agreement that addresses the main issues at stake, including Iran’s nuclear programme, and fully restores free movement through the Strait of Hormuz,” she added.

While the Minister’s visit will address bringing stability and lasting peace to the region, she is also expected to discuss advancing trade and investment opportunities for Ireland in the Middle East and spend time meeting with members of the Irish communities across the Gulf.

“My visit is an opportunity to demonstrate Ireland’s solidarity and to discuss how Ireland and the EU can contribute to efforts to secure peace and stability in the region,” Ms McEntee said.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also actively engaged in efforts to secure peace in the wider region, including in relation to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and I look forward to discussing these issues with my counterparts,” she added.

“My priority for Ireland is building links that deliver for people at home: creating opportunities for Irish businesses, supporting good jobs, attracting investment and ensuring that Ireland remains connected to the world,” she explained.

“That is a key focus of this visit.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are important political and economic partners for Ireland and the European Union.

“We already have substantial trade, investment and people-to-people links, and there is clear potential to deepen them further.

“As Ireland begins its EU Presidency, I want to build on those strong foundations and work with our Gulf partners to grow two-way trade and investment, open new opportunities for Irish businesses and strengthen the relationships that support prosperity in Ireland.”

The Minister will spend time with members of the irish diaspora in the Gulf in the coming days.

While in Saudi Arabia she is scheduled to meet with a group “accomplished” women.

“Many Irish people have made their home in the Gulf region,” she explained.

“They make important contributions across business, education, healthcare and many other sectors, while representing Ireland with distinction.

“These communities have faced unprecedented challenges in recent months.

“I look forward to meeting members of the Irish community, hearing directly from them, and thanking them for the vital role they play in strengthening Ireland’s ties with the region.”

She added: “I also look forward to meeting a group of accomplished Saudi women, including graduates of Irish universities and women working in aviation, to hear their perspectives on Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation.“

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