Irish Pensioners keep community spirit alive with monthly tea dance in East London

THE SOUND of Irish music filled the hall at St Francis of Assisi in Stratford as members of the Irish Pensioners Forum of East London met for their monthly tea dance.

Held from 1pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month, it brings together older members of the Irish community for music, dance and a bit of a catch-up.

While most drank tea and coffee, some had a little bit of wine, and they danced to music played by Finbar Black, a long-time friend of the forum's chairperson, John O'Connor.

The forum was started in 2012 to provide social and cultural activities for older Irish people living in East London.

Mr O'Connor, originally from South Tipperary, moved to London in 1959 and worked at University College Hospital in Euston.

A founding member of the forum, he has served as chairperson since the beginning.

"The Irish Elderly Advice Network helped us set up the constitution. They helped us get off the ground for the first couple of years, and we've been going strong ever since," he said.

It was originally based in Forest Gate before it relocated to St Francis of Assisi after its previous hall was earmarked for demolition.

"One of our committee members is a member of this parish and spoke to the community of the Fathers here, and they welcomed us in with open arms," Mr O'Connor said.

"We're now approaching our third year here in August, and it's been wonderful for us."

The monthly tea dances attract between 80 and 100 people, with more than 200 members registered with the forum.

For many of the people, Mr O'Connor said, the gatherings are much more than just an afternoon of song and dance.

"It gets them out of the house, it combats loneliness and they can meet people," he said.

"They meet new people, or people they haven't seen for years, or people from their own home counties. They really look forward to it."

As well as the tea dances, the forum organises seaside trips throughout the year, a St Patrick's Week bacon and cabbage lunch with live music, and a big Christmas party.

Many members fondly remember dancing at the Gresham Ballroom on Holloway Road in their younger days, before it closed down.

"A lot of them don't like going out at nighttime, so our afternoon tea dances like this are right up their street," he said.

The Irish Elderly Advice Network still helps provide practical help to the pensioners.

Damien Grainger, who volunteers with the Forum, said the group started because older Irish people living in East London had been overlooked.

"We saw that the older Irish were being catered for in North London, in South London and in West London," he said.

"But the Irish community that had settled in East London, a lot of them had been forgotten about."

Mr Grainger said many Irish people in the area had worked as nurses, social workers and at the Ford factory in Dagenham, but there had been little cultural support for them.

As part of his monthly visits to Stratford, he helps people renew Irish passports, access Irish pensions, and apply for attendance allowance and blue badges for those who need it.

Alongside this practical help, he praised the work of Mr O'Connor and the committee for all the hard work they do.

"John O'Connor and the committee combine it with a rich cultural programme of events," he said.

Mr Grainger also paid tribute to John O'Connor's dedication, revealing he had nominated him for this year's Volunteer Trustee Award at the Irish in Britain Awards.

An award that he went on to win.

"John is 87 years of age. He's got the commitment and drive to do this, and he's got a great committee of people who support him, but John is the driving force," he said.

Following his award, Mr O'Connor was invited by Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser to attend the King's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

"It was wonderful, and I shook the King's hand," Mr O'Connor said.

Despite its focus on older Irish people, the forum welcomes everyone.

"We are all inclusive and open to all," Mr Grainger said.

"People who love Irish music or just love the Irish warm welcome that you get at these events."

Mr O'Connor was equally keen to praise the volunteers who make each tea dance possible.

"I'm just one person, but the committee works really hard. A lot of them have been here since the morning preparing the floor, preparing the food, the drinks and the teas and coffees. They are wonderful people."

While the Irish Pensioners Forum of East London continues to grow, they would struggle to help those who need them most without donations.

If you wish to help you can find them: here

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