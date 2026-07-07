Police deploy new enhanced technology speed detectors

A SET of high-tech speed detectors are being launched this week for use by police officers in Northern Ireland.

The devices boast enhanced laser and video capability to better tackle speeding offenders and will be used by the PSNI as part of a pilot project with the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership (NIRSP).

Three Trucam II cameras – which are a hand-held equivalent to the NIRSP safety camera vans - will be used over the next three months as part of the initiative.

“Trucam II cameras combine a speed-detecting laser with a video recording function, and can capture the information needed to prosecute drivers speeding without them stopping,” a PSNI spokesperson explained.

"Working with the Road Safety Partnership, we are committed to changing driver behaviour, improve road safety and deliver Operation Lifesaver to tackle speeding,” Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson, who is head of the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit, said.

"We often hear police aren't doing enough to tackle speeding on our roads, especially on rural roads,” she added.

“Having these cameras means we reach those roads where it isn’t suitable to deploy NIRSP safety camera vans, where there's a proven history of collisions and where there is community concern.”

Explaining the benefits of the advanced technology the devices offer, Chf Insp Simpson said they “can travel anywhere, at any time, on any road across Northern Ireland and can operate during hours of darkness”.

"They can record moving footage and provide a high-definition image which can be processed without the need to stop the vehicles at the scene, streamlining the process of speed enforcement,’ she added.

"They can detect speeding vehicles from distances up to one kilometre and, for anyone speeding, by the time they've seen it, it will be too late.

“They will have been detected and receive a notification in the post, the same as if detected by NIRSP safety camera vans.”

Chf Insp Simpson has warned any potential offenders to think twice before speeding on Northern Ireland’s roads.

“As well as NIRSP safety camera vans and average speed cameras, this state-of-the-art technology should serve as a deterrent to anyone who thinks speeding is acceptable and they can get away with it, especially off the main roads,” she said.

"We work every day to make our roads safer for everyone and the Trucam II cameras will enable us to enforce speed limits more effectively, and respond to local priorities and concerns.”

She added: "Since the start of 2026, as of July 6, 36 people have died in road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

“These are devastating losses. Lives changed in an instant and forever.

"The number of people dying on our roads is unacceptably high. Reducing serious and fatal collisions is a priority for The Police Service. Tackling excessive speed, one of the fatal five, is key to this.”

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