Senator blasts 'disturbing' rise in women's deaths in Ireland after American woman dies in Co. Kerry

A SENATOR has blasted the 'disturbing' rise in women's deaths in Ireland after an American woman died in Co. Kerry.

Patricia Stephenson of the Social Democrats was speaking after the death of Jamey Carney, who has been named locally after her body was discovered in her Killarney home on Tuesday.

Gardaí investigating the death of the 43-year-old, who was originally from Westchester in New York, are reportedly seeking a person of interest and have alerted ports and airports.

It is understood Ms Carney moved to Killarney around five years ago.

'Horrifying milestone'

While gardaí have not revealed the cause of Ms Carney's death, Senator Stephenson said the number of deaths of women in the state in recent years painted 'a barbaric, medieval picture' of Ireland.

"These are not just numbers or statistics — these are real women who lived real lives, lives that have [been] abruptly cut short in the most horrendous circumstances," she said.

"According to the Women’s Aid Femicide Watch, eight women have died in violently so far this year. That is a horrifying milestone.

"It's clear from how often we hear of the killing of women in Ireland that we are going backwards with regards to femicide. This paints a barbaric, medieval picture of our country.

“This is an all-island epidemic — Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman. This is a crisis which demands urgent attention.

"Since the devastating murder of Ashling Murphy in 2022, 40 women have died violently in Ireland.

"This is unacceptable and the level of action being taken by government to address violence against women is meagre.

"The disturbing reality is that domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is widespread in Ireland.

"We know that women are the most at risk of experiencing gender-based violence. We must do more to tackle it."

Senator Stephenson criticised the lack of safe housing for women fleeing domestic violence or leaving a refuge and said they must be prioritised among those seeking accommodation.

Claiming the justice system often works against survivors of gender-based violence, she said the Social Democrats want to give gardaí new powers to remove abusers from the home.

Appeal

Gardaí have said a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into Ms Carney's death and an incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between the evening of July 6 and the afternoon of July 7 and who may have camera footage is asked to provide it to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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