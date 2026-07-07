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AtkinsRéalis acquires leading Irish engineering firm
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AtkinsRéalis acquires leading Irish engineering firm

A GLOBAL engineering consultancy has reinforced its presence in Ireland this week with the acquisition of a leading engineering firm.

AtkinsRéalis has completed its purchase of TOBIN today – an engineering and project management consultancy headquartered in Galway.

While AtkinsRéalis has had a presence in Ireland for over 25 years, and boasts Irish headquarters in Dublin and offices in Cork, Galway and Dundalk, its latest acquisition is set to expand their reach further.

The acquisition was completed today

“Completing the acquisition of TOBIN marks an important step in strengthening our presence across Ireland,” Martina Finn, AtkinsRéalis’s Market Director for Ireland said today.

“Together, we are increasing our capacity to deliver locally, expanding our regional footprint and bringing a broader range of technical expertise to support Ireland’s infrastructure ambitions and long-term sustainable growth.”

The acquisition increases AtkinsRéalis’ regional workforce in Ireland to over 700 employees.

“This is a significant milestone for our business and our people,” Ms Finn said.

TOBIN Managing Director Ciaran McGovern said the firm is “excited” for the future.

“Becoming part of AtkinsRéalis gives us greater scale and access to global expertise, while staying true to the values and client focus that have underpinned our success in Ireland,” he said.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow together and deliver for clients in the future,” he added.

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See More: AtkinsRéalis, Engineering, Ireland, Purchase, TOBIN

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