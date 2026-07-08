Arrest after Dublin assault leaves man in critical condition

GARDAÍ have made an arrest following a serious assault in Dublin that left a man in a critical condition.

The incident occurred on Foley Street in Dublin city centre at around 11.40pm on Monday, however, it was not until 2am that the man was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

Gardaí said the man had sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A second man, aged in his 30s has since been arrested and is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Foley Street, Talbot Street and James Joyce Street between 11.30pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday to contact them.

They particularly want to speak to anyone who may have camera footage from the area during that time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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