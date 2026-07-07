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Witness appeal after man dies in collision in Co. Waterford
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Witness appeal after man dies in collision in Co. Waterford

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in Waterford.

The incident happened on the R680 at Adamstown in Kilmeaden yesterday afternoon. Two cars collided at around 1.50pm, Gardaí have confirmed.

A man, aged in his 60s, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

No other injuries were reported at the scene the police force confirmed as they issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R680 at Adamstown, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford between 1pm and 2pm on Monday 6th July 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, Waterford, Witness Appeal

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