Ireland's players to wear black armbands during Nations League match with Israel

IRELAND’S players are to wear black armbands during tonight’s Nations League match with Israel.

It is one of a number of gestures planned by the squad around the controversial fixture, which has faced calls for a boycott in Ireland.

The match in Hungary, which is Israel's home fixture, will not feature goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who chose not to participate, saying 'the killing of innocent people is wrong'.

Pre-match changes

Saturday's press conference finally took place around five hours later than scheduled amid rumours that a player had wanted to withdraw from the squad.

When it finally got underway, it was revealed that the players had held a four-hour meeting over the withdrawal.

FAI Chief Executive David Courell said a vote was taken by the players on whether to proceed with the fixture and a 'significant majority' opted to do so.

It is understood Bazunu was not at the meeting, which indicates at least one other player did not want to participate in the match but there were no further player withdrawals.

However, Courell revealed during the press conference that the players had already made plans for how to approach the fixture during a two-hour meeting in Pristina on Friday after the Kosovo defeat.

"In that conversation yesterday with the players, it was clear that they felt uncomfortable in this environment, dealing with all of the respective questions that were coming to them that are not about football," he said on Saturday.

“One of their requests is to effectively remove their media obligations for the remainder of the window.

"They also have the intention of wearing black armbands in recognition of all lives lost in the conflict and there will be elements of the pre-match ceremony that will not be partaken in by the Republic of Ireland.

"It is the intention of players and the Association to make a significant contribution, a charitable donation by virtue of both match fees and also revenue generated from the Austria fixture in the Aviva later this week."

Support

Bazunu's withdrawal left the squad with Caoimhín Kelleher and Max O'Leary as Ireland's goalkeepers.

With teams in the Nations League needing to name three keepers in their panel, QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been made third-choice stopper for the Israel match.

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, a supporter of the Stop the Game campaign, told Virgin Media Sport that Bazunu had felt shunned by some of the players in the wake of his decision and had reportedly been asked to leave the squad.

However, the player received a lot of support for standing up for his beliefs, with the latest coming from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Well done to Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for taking the principled decision to withdraw from the game against Israel," said the independent MP for Islington North.

"He should never have been put in this position, but he has shown immense moral courage and integrity by doing the right thing in the face of genocide."

Tonight's match in Debrecen, Israel's 'home' fixture, kicks off at 7.45pm with some Israel fans permitted inside the Nagyerdei Stadium.

After hosting Austria next Thursday, Ireland's 'home' fixture against Israel takes place in Serbia next Sunday with no fans admitted.

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