Pedestrian in serious condition in hospital after being struck by vehicle

A WOMAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dublin.

The incident happened at North Wall Quay on September 26.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was struck by a vehicle at around 11pm that night.

She was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the vicinity of North Wall Quay on Saturday, 26th September 2026 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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