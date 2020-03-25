Black-tie fundraising event raises £66k for London Irish Centre

THE London Irish Centre’s annual black-tie fundraiser was back for the sixth year in a row at the iconic venue in Camden earlier this month.

More than 250 guests from the London Irish community came together to raise some much needed funds for the charity, raising over £66,500 on the night – making the Big Night Out 2020 the most successful yet for the organisation.

Entertainment was provided by musician Tom Heath, dancers from 5 Star Live and band Chromatic, as well as comedian Joanne McNally, who acted as MC for the evening.

Guests had the opportunity to take part in both silent and live auctions – where prizes included a meet and greet with Niall Horan and a signed guitar by Ed Sheeran.

The night kicked off from 6.30pm with a VIP drinks reception where guests had the chance to enjoy a cocktail while Tom Heath performed.

A three-course meal with a selection of wine followed in the transformed McNamara Hall and the night was finished off with music by Chromatic.

All proceeds from the night will go to support the community services provided by the LIC - which includes their lunch club, social groups and befriending service.

These services are currently being remodelled to support clients during the COVID-19 crisis. The London Irish Centre will now provide telephone befriending, food delivery and a telephone advice service during these uncertain times.

For more information on the work of the London Irish Centre click here.