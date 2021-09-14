Bright prink traditional thatched Irish cottage for sale in gorgeous Galway countryside

THE COLOUR might not be for everyone-- or it might be the reason you fall in love with it.

A traditional thatched Irish cottage has gone up for sale in the famous County Galway in the West of Ireland, home to thriving Gaeltacht areas, some of the world's best beaches, the rugged wilderness of Connemara and the thrill and culture of the city.

In Claregalway, just four miles from the buzzing city centre, is a traditional Irish cottage, complete with stone wall and thatched roof-- oh, and it's bright pink.

On the market through Gerry Mullin Auctioneers, the sweet cottage is impressively well-maintained inside, looking clean, modern and cosy while still maintaining the charm of the 1850's cottage.

The cottage comes with around three acres of land, with boundaries laid out with traditional Galway stone walls.

Those interested in Irish traditions will swoon over the original stone arch fireplace and oil back boiler stove, the perfect place to watch the fire while drinking tea and hosting guests.

Despite its seemingly small size, the cottage is roomy and makes excellent sue of space, boasting four bedrooms-- one of which would be prime to convert into an office-- and ample storage space in the attic.

There is also a further solid fuel stove in the master bedroom, perfect for those chilly nights-- and when it's sunny, a large garden and patio is waiting outside.

The cottage is nestled in the peaceful countryside location of Cloonacauneen, Claregalway, but is far from isolated-- the city and shopping centre is just a few minutes' drive away, as is the famous Lough Corrib.

And in the village itself, just a five minute's walk away is an award-winning pub and restaurant as well as the beautiful Cloonacauneen Castle.

The listing claims that the bright pink property is one of the last remaining traditional thatched cottages in all of Galway, and suggests it could be an ideal family home (with more than enough room for a pony!) or a holiday home.

