18 common Christmas words in Irish and how to pronounce them

DIA DAOIBH gach duine, another season has come and gone and a big holiday is coming up, which means it's time for another wee Irish lesson to improve your cúpla focail.

In October, we taught you 16 spooky Halloween words in Irish and how to pronounce them (check it out here!) and now it's time to do the same for Christmas!

Whether you'll spend the holiday listening to Stiofán ag Simí (Shakin' Stevens) or Síscéal de Nua-Eabhrac (Fairytale of New York) , spend Christmas Eve in the teach tábhairne (pub) with friends or sa bhaile (at home) with family, we can all come together under our love of the teanga.

So without further ado...

 

18 common Christmas words as Gaeilge and how to pronounce them

1 December - Nollaig - Nuh-lig

2 Christmas - Nollaig - Nuh-lig

3 Santa Claus - Dadaí na Nollaig - Daddy na nuh-lig (How easy is this?!)

4 Snow - Sneachta - Shnock-ta

5 Snowman - Fear Sneachta - Far Shnock-ta

6 Gift - Bronntanas - Brun-ta-niss

7 Family - Teaghlach - Ty-lock

8 Jesus - Íosa - Eeo-sa

9 God - Dia - Dee-a

10  Christmas Tree - Crann na Nollaig - Crown na Nuh-lig

11  Cold - Fuar - Foor

12 Church - Séipéal - Shape-ale

13 Singing -  Canadh - Kon-na

14  Coal - Gualchan - Gool - kan

15 Holidays - Laethanta Saoire - Lay-hinta See-ra

16 Christmas jumper - Geansaí na Nollaig - Gan-zee na nuh-lig

17 Turkey - Turcaí - Turkey

18 Merry Christmas - Nollaig Shona - Nuh-lig hun-na

 

