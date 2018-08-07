Irishman recruits help of local chipper to propose to girlfriend
Life & Style

A romantic Belfast citizen got his local chipper to help him out with his proposal to his girlfriend.

The creative gentleman rang in to his local takeaway, Chip Company, and requested that assist him in his romantic endeavours by writing “will you marry me” on the inside of his girlfriend’s hotdog box.

The chipper took to Facebook to share the bizarre request with the public, and offered words of encouragement to the brave customer.

They also called it the “perfect proposal” which may be up for debate.

Tony Burns of Chip Company confirmed the legitimacy of the request during an interview with Belfast Live, where he said "It was a random one to get but the staff rang once the order arrived and she 100% said yes!"

Rejoice! Wonderful news. Take notes folks. This is how its done.

