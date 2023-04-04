Items from set of The Banshees of Inisherin film up for auction

A SELECTION of items that featured on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin film will go under the hammer this month.

Eighteen lots in the Irish Vernacular Auction due to take place at Adam's auctioneers in Dublin are original furnishings from the film by second generation Irishman Martin McDonagh.

The highly acclaimed movie, which featured Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in lead roles, received nine Oscar nominations and scooped multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globe awards since its release in October 2022.

Fans of the film, set on the fictional island of Inisherin off the west coast of Ireland, now have a rare opportunity to snap up some of the furnishings from the movie.

The items will be on offer within Adam's’ Irish Vernacular Auction, with vernacular furniture a style that began “emerging out of the rural Irish home in the eighteenth century”, Niamh Corcoran, of Adam's' Fine Art Department, confirms.

“Each piece was simple and functional in form, yet unique in design,” she explains.

“Making use of materials that were affordable and available to the everyday Irish person, it was a non-specialised craft, accessible to those without formal training such as local craftsmen who used traditional techniques and locally sourced materials, including old furniture, and ‘found’ timbers like bogwood or driftwood; it was upcycling in its earliest form, and serves as a reminder of the importance of craftsmanship in Irish culture.”

Adam's’ Irish Vernacular Auction takes place on Wednesday, April 12 at 11am, with viewings running at their Dublin site and online from Friday, April 7.

Among the highlights of the auction is an early 18th century Irish Penal Cross carved in yewwood, which is estimated to fetch between €5,000 - €7,000.

“Penal Crosses were simple devotional relics, featuring a carved relief of Christ at its centre, with various symbols representing the Passion of Christ around his figure,” Ms Corcoran explains.

“The Penal Cross serves as an important historical and cultural artefact, a reminder of the devotion of Irish Catholics to their faith, even as they faced great persecution under the Penal Laws.”

Another prized lot is a 19th century painted pine marriage dresser, with a moulded cornice above a frieze pierced with interlocking hearts, which is estimated to go for between €1,200 and €1,800.

“This dresser was one of the original furnishings from the set of the Oscar-nominated movie The Banshees of Inisherin,” Ms Corcoran confirms.

“Bog pine was a material commonly used in Irish vernacular furniture, preserved in the bog lands even after much of Ireland’s native woodland had disappeared.

“The use of local material and rustic design show the true character of Irish craft heritage.”

For further information click here.