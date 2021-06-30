Open for applications - arts and education bursaries supporting Irish women in Britain
Life & Style

THE Women’s Irish Network (WIN) is now open for applications for its 2021 Arts and Education Bursary Schemes.

The organisation has been connecting, inspiring and supporting the Irish community across Britain since it was launched in 1998.

A voluntary and non-profit organisation, WIN prides itself on providing “a space where women can connect in a positive and relaxed atmosphere”.

It is an organisation committed to giving back to the community – through its membership fees and event funds, WIN annually donates its profits to the Irish Youth Foundation.

Since 2019 it has also awarded more than £20,000 in annual bursaries which “assist inspiring women with turning their ideas into a reality”.

This year, WIN is offering two bursaries of £3,000 each to fund either a further education course or for an arts or creative arts project.

Applications can be made via the WIN website and must be received by Wednesday, July 14.

To be accepted, applicants must be Irish or of Irish heritage, identify as female and aged 18 or over.

Those who are successfully shortlisted will then be invited to interview with the WIN panel, who will make a decision on awarding the funds.

For further information or to make an application click here.

