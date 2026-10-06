Cónal Creedon embarks on university lecture tour

NOVELLIST Cónal Creedon is undertaking a tour of universities in Portugal to mark Ireland’s Presidency of the EU Council.

The Cork-born writer, who is also an award-winning playwright, documentary filmmaker and collaborative artist, began his tour today at the University of Lisbon.

He presented The Embassy of Ireland Lecture, hosted by Professor Teresa Casal of Lisbon University, where he was accompanied by the Irish Ambassador to Portugal, Alma Ní Choigligh.

Tomorrow Creedon will travel to the University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro in Vila Real to address the conference The Social Contract in Dispute: Discourse, Legitimacy and Transformation, which is hosted by Dr Mark Wakefield.

The following day he will present a lecture at the Faculty of Arts & Humanities of the University of Porto (FLUP) at an event hosted by Professor Rui Carvalho Homem.

“It’s a huge privilege to be invited to speak at universities and conferences, it has become significant aspect of what I do.” Creedon explains.

“I was very fortunate to receive international recognition in recent years and that seems to have fuelled interest in my work beyond the shores of Ireland.”

Regarding the content of his lectures, the writer said the topics are “varied” before adding: “The common thread in all my work always comes back to my little Spaghetti Bowl of streets where I live here in downtown Cork city.

“I believe my continued forensic exploration of my local heritage and culture reveals and unlocks the universal nature of the human condition.”

Over the years Creedon’s contribution to the arts has received recognition from the World Cultural Council Awards, The IBAM Awards USA, The Princess Grace of Monaco Awards, and he was recently nominated for the highly prestigious Tällberg Foundation.

“Of course, the most special recognition of all is when it comes from ‘your own’,” he says.

“The Lord Mayor’s Culture Award from Lord Mayor John Sheehan – and The Doctorate I received from President John O Halloran at UCC and the Laoch Racaire Award received at Féile na Laoch will always be closest to my heart,” he added.

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