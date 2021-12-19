£1.25million worth of drugs seized in raid at Larne Port

AROUND £1.25million worth of drugs have been seized in a raid carried out at Larne Port on Friday night.

Police said the successful operation had put a "huge dent" in the profits of drug dealers.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The drugs were seized from a lorry in the Larne Harbour area around 25 miles from Belfast at around 7pm on Friday evening.

The haul consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine, with a combined street value of approximately £1.25million.

"The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped," said Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney.

"We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade.

"Our Organised Crime Unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of such drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

"Last week saw the conviction of a HGV driver in relation to a previous similar large scale attempt to smuggle drugs through Belfast Port.

"It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, but anyone who is asked to get involved in this type of activity should stop and think about the devastating impact it could have on themselves, their families and the wider communities."

Friday's raid was carried out as part of the multi-agency Organised Crime Task Force.

It involved detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs.

The operation was part of the PSNI's Operation Dealbreaker, which aims to take drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland.