100 toys stolen as thieves target multiple branches of high-street store

FOUR people have been arrested after a string of toy thefts took place in stores across Northern Ireland.

More than 100 toys had been stolen in a series of hits by thieves who targeted multiple branches of the same high-street store.

Thefts were made from stores in Cookstown, Omagh, Sprucefield, Newry and Armagh.

PSNI officers stopped a vehicle travelling southbound on the M1 near Lisburn on Sunday, May 14, which was linked to a theft of designer perfume from a Newry pharmacy on May 2.

Upon searching the vehicle officers found more than 100 suspected stolen toys as well as children's clothing – some of which were reported stolen from a store in Newry.

All the items they found were new and were without receipts as proof of purchase.

Three men, aged 31, 22 and 20, and one woman, aged 25, who were all travelling in the vehicle, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft.

Following the arrests the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Ian McCormick urged retailers to report theft to the police.

"These arrests are a good example of how reporting can lead to results,” he said.

“We were alerted to multiple cases of suspected shoplifting and this information assisted in these arrests being made.”

He added: “We ask that business owners let us know if you have been a victim or you see something suspicious happening.

“Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour."