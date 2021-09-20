11 more Irish citizens and family members rescued from Afghanistan
News

11 more Irish citizens and family members rescued from Afghanistan

THE IRISH Government have helped to rescue 11 more people from Afghanistan, Simon Coveney has announced.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs last night confirmed that a further 11 people-- Irish citizens and direct family members-- were evacuated, following the Taliban takeover of the country last month.

In a statement, Minister Coveney said:

"My Department continues to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to explore options for the return of Irish citizens, their dependants and Irish residents from Afghanistan.

"I can confirm that 11 citizens and direct family members have availed of a flight over the weekend arranged through diplomatic channels.

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney

"The Department has a presence in Doha and is assisting the arrival prior to their return to Ireland.

"Coordination will continue with key partners in the coming period."

After the shocking Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August of this year, Ireland-- along with countless other countries-- got to work to evacuate their citizens,  family members, refugees and eligible Afghan citizens.

Ireland had deployed an Emergency Consular Assistance team including two diplomats and Army Rangers to assist with the evacuation, however the mission was forced to end after the rescue of 36 people, after terror attacks hit the airport.

Medical staff move a stretcher to bring injured people for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed multiple people near the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Minister Coveney confirmed at the time that the pre-planned end to the evacuation process was coming into effect, and accepted that there will be "many in Ireland today with deep concerns" for loved ones stranded in Afghanistan, but said that "our  team needed to evacuate due to the deteriorating security situation".

He assured those still in Afghanistan, as well as their worried families, that "the overall consular effort is continuing and we remain strongly committed to assisting those requiring ongoing consular support in Afghanistan".

See More: Afghanistan, Irish Citizens, Minister For Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, Taliban

Related

Joe Biden ridiculed after calling the US evacuation from Afghanistan an 'extraordinary success'
News 2 weeks ago

Joe Biden ridiculed after calling the US evacuation from Afghanistan an 'extraordinary success'

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Terrified Afghan TV anchor reads news surrounded by armed Taliban soldiers
News 2 weeks ago

WATCH: Terrified Afghan TV anchor reads news surrounded by armed Taliban soldiers

By: Harry Brent

Government says it 'won't abandon' Irish citizens left stranded in Kabul - despite ending evacuation mission
News 3 weeks ago

Government says it 'won't abandon' Irish citizens left stranded in Kabul - despite ending evacuation mission

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland’s Afghan community unite in protest against Taliban
News 18 minutes ago

Ireland’s Afghan community unite in protest against Taliban

By: Michael Murphy

Thousands to return to work on Monday as Ireland eases Covid-19 restrictions
News 15 hours ago

Thousands to return to work on Monday as Ireland eases Covid-19 restrictions

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Funny and horrible': Marr verdict on Rick Astley and Blossoms cover of Smiths classic
Entertainment 17 hours ago

'Funny and horrible': Marr verdict on Rick Astley and Blossoms cover of Smiths classic

By: Gerard Donaghy

Christmas woe as M&S axes festive Food to Order service for Ireland
News 19 hours ago

Christmas woe as M&S axes festive Food to Order service for Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy