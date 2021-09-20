11 more Irish citizens and family members rescued from Afghanistan

THE IRISH Government have helped to rescue 11 more people from Afghanistan, Simon Coveney has announced.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs last night confirmed that a further 11 people-- Irish citizens and direct family members-- were evacuated, following the Taliban takeover of the country last month.

In a statement, Minister Coveney said:

"My Department continues to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to explore options for the return of Irish citizens, their dependants and Irish residents from Afghanistan.

"I can confirm that 11 citizens and direct family members have availed of a flight over the weekend arranged through diplomatic channels.

"The Department has a presence in Doha and is assisting the arrival prior to their return to Ireland.

"Coordination will continue with key partners in the coming period."

After the shocking Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August of this year, Ireland-- along with countless other countries-- got to work to evacuate their citizens, family members, refugees and eligible Afghan citizens.

Ireland had deployed an Emergency Consular Assistance team including two diplomats and Army Rangers to assist with the evacuation, however the mission was forced to end after the rescue of 36 people, after terror attacks hit the airport.

Minister Coveney confirmed at the time that the pre-planned end to the evacuation process was coming into effect, and accepted that there will be "many in Ireland today with deep concerns" for loved ones stranded in Afghanistan, but said that "our team needed to evacuate due to the deteriorating security situation".

He assured those still in Afghanistan, as well as their worried families, that "the overall consular effort is continuing and we remain strongly committed to assisting those requiring ongoing consular support in Afghanistan".