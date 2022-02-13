£20,000 reward offered for information on North Belfast murder of Martin Gavin

INDEPENDENT charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Martin Gavin.

Mr Gavin, 47, died in hospital last Sunday, February 6 — one month after being stabbed in a house in North Belfast.

Details of the award were revealed this week by the PSNI as they made a renewed appeal for information over the murder in Harcourt Drive.

'Family left bereft'

"Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday, January 7, after being stabbed in a house in North Belfast's Harcourt Drive," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday, February 6.

"Mr Gavin's life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.

"A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

"Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of Friday, January 7?

"Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously?

"If you have any information, or if you've captured dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22."

A number of arrests have already been made in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Crimestoppers appeal

DCI Caldwell also revealed details of the Crimestoppers reward.

"The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible," he said.

"To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced."

Information — including photos or videos — can also be submitted using the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R03-PO1