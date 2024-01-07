£250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine seized during vehicle stop in Co. Down

POLICE have seized around £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine valued at more than £100,000 during a vehicle stop in Co. Down.

The discovery was made after detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch stopped and searched the car on the A1 on Saturday morning.

A man and woman arrested at the scene remain in custody.

"Shortly after 8.35am, officers stopped and searched a black Seat Leon that was travelling along the A1 Southbound between Hillsborough and Dromore," said Detective Inspector Sweeney.

"We recovered approximately £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000.

"Follow up searches at two houses in the west Belfast area led to the recovery of further cash and quantities of cocaine.

"A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on the A1 on suspicion of possessing criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

"Both remain in police custody at this time."

DI Sweeney added: "I have no doubt today's seizure of a significant amount of cash will hit the organised criminals involved where it hurts; it is clear that these organised crime groups care about one thing and one thing only — money.

"They are totally unconcerned with the damage they cause and the lives they destroy."

The seizure follows the separate discovery in Rathriland, Co. Down on Friday of 400 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of approximately £200,000.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody at this time.