45 arrests made and £3.5m spent on PSNI investigation into race hate violence and disorder

A TOTAL of 45 arrests have been made relating to the disorder and violence which broke out in Northern Ireland in the past month.

Of the 45 arrests made, 35 people have been charged, including an 11-year-old boy, for offences linked to the violence which erupted in Belfast in early August in response to the stabbing of three young girls in Southport, England.

Providing an update on the ongoing investigation into those responsible for the disorder, the PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said the force is currently working through over 3,500 hours of CCTV and Body Worn Video footage to find those who have yet to be brought to justice.

“We are determined that persons who attacked homes and businesses, or were involved in public disorder and intimidating members of the minority ethnic communities, will be brought before the Courts,” he said.

“Our investigation team continue to rigorously pursue those involved in the recent disorder and violence and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those who are responsible for attacking people and property,” he confirmed.

The current cost of the policing operation since August 3 is estimated at £3.5m.

Images of 19 people the PSNI want to talk to in connection with their investigations have been released – nine of those have already been identified.

“We will continue to release further images and I am hopeful that the wider community will continue to help us identify these individuals and stand up against hate crime in all its forms,” Ass Chf Cons Singleton said.

“The ongoing attacks on our minority ethnic communities and associated disorder that we have seen on our streets is completely unacceptable and it is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately..

“I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.”

The PSNI has witnessed a rise in rate hate attacks over the past month.

Some 20 officers have also been injured during the disorder, which has seen them attacked with petrol bombs and masonry.

“There is an onus on us all to support those people who may be victims of hate crime, to support our communities impacted by hate, to challenge prejudice and to support police in bringing offenders to justice by making any relevant information available to police,” Ass Chf Cons Singleton said.

“Hate crimes and incidents have a devastating impact on victims, their families and communities.

“It is totally unacceptable that individuals should be targeted simply because of who they are or where they come from.”