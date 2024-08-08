PSNI requests support from police officers across UK as riots continue in Belfast

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has requested officers from across Britain to support its teams as they respond to ongoing riots in Belfast.

There has been consistent unrest and violent disorder in the city since the weekend when an anti-immigration demonstration erupted into rioting.

Three further nights of rioting have followed, with the PSNI now stretched to its limits and officers required to work longer shifts and on their rest days.

“As a result of the ongoing street violence and disorder we have seen across Belfast since the weekend the Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken a decision to significantly mobilise the service,” the PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said today.

“Unfortunately, this will mean officers and staff working longer shifts and rest days.”

Chf Const Jones has also confirmed that the force has requested officers from across the UK to support them.

“Increasing our resources and footprint across Northern Ireland in the coming days will enable us to manage planned events and deal with any sporadic incidents, including disorder,” she explained.

“We have also submitted a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.”

She added: “The Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

“Any officers who may come to Northern Ireland would specifically assist with the ongoing public disorder and protests and not everyday policing.

“We will continue to keep this under review.”

Five more arrests were made in Belfast last night, relating to race-related hate crime incidents and disorder.

The arrests were made after bins were set on fire blocking Connswater Street with items thrown at tactical support officers.

Officers also dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the Silverstream Road, Sandy Row and Upper Frank Street area of east Belfast.

The five men - aged 33, 32, two aged 25 and 18 - were all arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour with some also detained on disorderly behaviour, possession of a petrol bomb and resisting arrest.

One officer, who was injured while making one of the arrests, has been receiving medical attention at hospital.

“For a fourth night, our officers dealt with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment right across the city,” Ms Jones said.

“We have arrested 16 males so far with seven charged to court and more will follow.

“Our Public Order Enquiry Team is continuing to review footage to attempt to identify those involved, as well as those organising and orchestrating this disorder.

“As with any investigative process, the Police Service will follow the evidence and present it to the Public Prosecution Service."

She added: “I am also appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community.

“Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact us.

"We have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage.

"Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”