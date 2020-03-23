4th person dies, 121 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

A FOURTH person has died after contracting coronavirus in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced yesterday, 22 March, that a man who was being treated for Covid-19 in the east of the country has sadly passed away.

It is understood that the patient had an underlying health condition.

His passing brings the Republic of Ireland's toll to four, with two deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths on the island to 6,

121 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed yesterday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), bringing the Republic's total to 906.

There are now over 1,000 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland.

The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the newly confirmed cases may have had in order to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Statistics released by the HPSC and Department of Health as of Friday, 20 March, shows that 30% of all confirmed cases have been hospitalised, with 17 people admitted to Intensive Care Units.

22% of all confirmed cases are health care workers, down from 31% last week.

Dublin remains the county with the highest number of cases-- over half at 56%, followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%).

There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, said:

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

"Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to COVID-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

"It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

"Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”