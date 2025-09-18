‘Alarming’ number of adults in Ireland would help children use cigarette vending machines

A NEW study has found an “alarming” number of adults in Ireland would be prepared to help children use self-service cigarette vending machines

On September 29 legislation will come into effect across the country banning the use of tobacco vending machines.

With the end date in sight, a researcher at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) has revealed their findings from a study around the use of such machines, which suggest they are a “weak spot” when it comes to protecting young people from smoking.

The study, published in Epidemiology Biostatistics and Public Health, found that one in eight adults would be willing to help a 17-year-old get cigarettes by buying them a vending machine token, while almost one in eleven said they were unsure what they would do if asked to help a young person use a machine.

The research, which surveyed 599 adults aged between 18 and 81, further found a small minority of respondents would even buy a token for kids as young as 13.

“It’s alarming that so many people would still give teenagers a hand to get cigarettes," Dr Frank Houghton, who is a Lecturer and the director of Social Sciences ConneXions, TUS’s Department of Applied Social Sciences, said this week.

"Vending machines might seem harmless, but they remain a weak spot in stopping young people from smoking," he added.

“The Government is right to finally remove [the machines], but unless the ban is properly enforced it risks becoming purely symbolic.

“Ireland’s poor record on enforcement means this must be watched very carefully.”

Dr Houghton has previously raised concerns about weak oversight in public health law.

He was involved with recent research into boozy ‘bottomless brunches’, which highlighted failures by the Irish Government to enforce alcohol legislation.

Jennifer Moran Stritch, of Social Sciences ConneXions at TUS, said the vending machine token system may even make it easier for adults to justify helping minors.

“Because you buy a token rather than the cigarettes directly, some people feel it’s not the same thing,” she explained.

“But the result is the same — teenagers still get their hands on tobacco.

“That’s why the upcoming ban is so important, and why proper enforcement is critical.”

Smoking remains one of Ireland’s biggest causes of illness and death, with most smokers starting before the age of 18.

Currently vending machines in pubs and venues can only be used with a token or card provided by staff. From September 29, all tobacco vending machines will be banned.