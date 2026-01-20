Almost 50,000 Irish families receive newborn baby grants

NEARY 50,000 families across Ireland have received the nation’s first ever new baby grants over the past year.

The one-off €280 grant was introduced last year in the 2025 budget to help families provide for the material needs of a newborn baby or newly-adopted child.

In the year since its launch, the Newborn Baby Grant has been paid out in respect of 49,841 children, at a cost of approximately €14m, the Irish government has confirmed this week.

“This week we celebrate the first anniversary of the Newborn Baby Grants, introduced as part of Budget 2025 and now supporting families across the country,” Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary said.

He added: “In just one year, these grants have reached tens of thousands of parents all over Ireland, helping families mark the arrival of their newest members.

“At a joyful but costly time, these payments are making a real difference by giving parents a little extra support as they welcome their new babies.”

The Newborn Baby Grant is paid automatically with the first month of Child Benefit payment, meaning parents do not need to apply for the grant separately.