Ireland’s ‘greatest ever athlete’ to be celebrated at special event

A SPECIAL event will take place this month celebrating Ireland’s ‘greatest ever athlete’.

Athletics Ireland will honour middle distance runner Ciara Mageean at the 123.ie National Senior Track & Field Championships on Sunday, July 26.

The organisation says the Championships, which will be held at Dublin’s Morton Stadium, will provide a “fitting opportunity" for the Irish athletics community to come together and celebrate “one of Ireland's greatest-ever athletes and her outstanding contribution to the sport”.

"From becoming European 1500m Champion and a three-time Olympian to rewriting the Irish record books over the 800m, 1000m, 1500m and the mile, Mageean’s achievements have inspired a generation of athletes and helped elevate Irish middle-distance running on the world stage," they added.

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams said Mageean had given Irish athletics "some of its proudest moments" and "inspired countless young people to believe they too can compete with the very best in the world".

He added: “This year's National Championships will give our athletics community the opportunity to celebrate one of Ireland's greatest-ever athletes and everything she has achieved for our sport and our country.

“Bringing together young athletes from clubs across Ireland to share the track with Ciara will be a truly special moment and a fitting tribute to a champion who continues to inspire us all."

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s event, Mageean reflected on her athletics journey.

"Athletics has given me so much throughout my life, and I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships, opportunities and memories it has brought me,” she said.

“I'm really looking forward to returning to the National Championships and celebrating with so many young athletes,” she added.

“To everyone in the athletics community who has supported me over the years, thank you.

“Your kindness has meant more than you'll ever know, and I'm honoured to be part of this very special occasion."

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