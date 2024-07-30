Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status
News

Ancient church settlement in Northern Ireland awarded UNESCO World Heritage List status

AN eighteenth century church settlement in Northern Ireland has been given UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Gracehill Moravian Church in County Antrim is one of the nhe newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites after being added to the list at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee held earlier this week.

The site, located in the Georgian village of Gracehill, is Northern Ireland’s second UNESCO World Heritage Site, joining the likes of the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon National Park and Machu Picchu, which also feature in the prestigious list of iconic world sites.

The first site to receive the accreditation in the North was the Giant’s Causeway, which was added to the list in 1986.

Founded in 1759, Gracehill includes distinctive Moravian buildings, including a particular type of congregation building known as Gemeinhaus, a church, choir houses and a cemetery.

There is also an active congregation present at the site today, who continue Moravian traditions.

Gracehill in Co. Antrim is the site of an historic Moravain settlement

The site was nominated as part of a transnational effort led by the United States to achieve World Heritage Status for Moravian Church settlements founded in the 18th century, alongside other sites in Herrnhut, Germany and Bethlehem in the United States.

Gracehill is deemed “the best preserved example of a settlement representing the Moravian ideal in the UK and Ireland” and is the only example built on the island of Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed the listing.

“I am delighted that the cultural importance of Gracehill to the world has been recognised through the UNESCO designation,” he said.

“In recent years, my department has worked with the Gracehill community to maintain the village and develop their World Heritage bid.

“We have supported listed building repairs and provided advice and, since the US formally decided to proceed in 2021, we have contributed to the nomination costs.”

He added: “Gracehill is a special place with an active community and this recognition of a small village on the world stage is a great endorsement, helping to remind us all that Northern Ireland has a fascinating heritage that is well worth exploring.”

Dr David Johnston, Chair of Gracehill Trust, said their listing is “a huge good news story for Northern Ireland as a whole”.

He added that it is “something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to promote understanding and reconciliation and bring social, economic and cultural benefits right across the region now and for generations to come”.

See More: Gracehill, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute
News 1 hour ago

‘Heartbroken’ family of 14-year-old killed in e-scooter collision pay tribute

By: Fiona Audley

Preliminary hearing of Omagh Bombing Inquiry gets underway
News 1 hour ago

Preliminary hearing of Omagh Bombing Inquiry gets underway

By: Fiona Audley

Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath
News 2 hours ago

Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter
News 1 day ago

Boy, 14, dies following collision in Co. Kilkenny involving car and e-scooter

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash
News 1 day ago

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 1 day ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks
News 2 days ago

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy