News

Anniversary appeal for man who went missing from Belfast on New Year's Day 2006

Martin Kelly was last seen 19 years ago today (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information on a man who disappeared from Belfast on New Year's Day in 2006.

Martin Kelly, then 21, was last seen on the evening of January 1, 2006 by friends at a bar in Garmoyle Street in the Sailortown area of Belfast.

Despite extensive enquiries and numerous searches, the Co. Down man has not been seen since.

Disappearance

Mr Kelly worked as a plumber and a part-time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood. Co. Down.

He had been working on New Year's Eve 2005 before going on to two house parties with friends.

On New Year's Day, he and his friends went to Pat's Bar in Garmoyle Street in Belfast to watch a football match.

The friends left and Mr Kelly remained in the bar talking to other customers.

He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since, although CCTV subsequently captured him walking along the riverfront at the now Capita building.

Mr Kelly is about 6' 1" in height and of slim build with short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Guinness T-shirt and blue jeans.

Appeal

"Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches," said Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey.

"We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.

"We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information.

"Police would urge anyone who may have knowledge of Martin's disappearance to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland."

Anyone with Information can contact detectives on 101, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

