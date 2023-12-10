Appeal after man injured in Armagh hit-and-run
News

Appeal after man injured in Armagh hit-and-run

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was left requiring hospital treatment following a hit-and-run in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Moy Road area of Armagh at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to leg injuries.

"A wing mirror was located at the scene and at this stage police believe that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen, which made off following the collision," read a statement from the PSNI.

Officers have urged anyone who sees a car matching the description to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1820 of December 9.

Man dies weeks after collision

Meanwhile, police have revealed that a man who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim last month has since passed away.

David Blayney, 53, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision in Ballymena just over two weeks ago and passed away on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm on November 22 when Mr Blayney’s Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Honda CR-Z car on the Cullybackey Road.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested following the collision has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1419 of November 22.

See More: Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena

Related

Attack on shop in Antrim being treated as sectarian hate crime
News 4 days ago

Attack on shop in Antrim being treated as sectarian hate crime

By: Irish Post

Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim
News 1 week ago

Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town
News 1 week ago

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Johnny Depp among mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow
News 3 days ago

Johnny Depp among mourners expected to attend Shane MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow

By: Fiona Audley

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website
News 3 days ago

‘Historic’ high court ruling bans screenscraper from taking flight data from Ryanair website

By: Fiona Audley

‘Unprofessional’: Irish public slams new baseball caps being trialled by gardaí
News 3 days ago

‘Unprofessional’: Irish public slams new baseball caps being trialled by gardaí

By: Fiona Audley

Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds and Moe Dunford return in The Dry series two
Entertainment 3 days ago

Roisin Gallagher, Ciarán Hinds and Moe Dunford return in The Dry series two

By: Fiona Audley

Gold medals for Bristol Irish marital artists at national championship
News 3 days ago

Gold medals for Bristol Irish marital artists at national championship

By: Fiona Audley