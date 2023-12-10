Appeal after man injured in Armagh hit-and-run

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was left requiring hospital treatment following a hit-and-run in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Moy Road area of Armagh at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to leg injuries.

"A wing mirror was located at the scene and at this stage police believe that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen, which made off following the collision," read a statement from the PSNI.

Officers have urged anyone who sees a car matching the description to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1820 of December 9.

Man dies weeks after collision

Meanwhile, police have revealed that a man who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim last month has since passed away.

David Blayney, 53, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision in Ballymena just over two weeks ago and passed away on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm on November 22 when Mr Blayney’s Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Honda CR-Z car on the Cullybackey Road.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested following the collision has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1419 of November 22.