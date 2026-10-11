Masked trio attack police car with petrol bombs in Co. Tyrone
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Masked trio attack police car with petrol bombs in Co. Tyrone

A POLICE CAR has been targeted with petrol bombs thrown by masked individuals in Co. Tyrone in what the PSNI described as a 'totally reckless attack'.

The incident occurred in the Ballycolman Estate in Strabane shortly after 5pm on Saturday when three masked males dressed in black each threw a petrol bomb at the passenger's side of the car.

No one was injured in the incident but police have said the attack posed a risk not just to officers but also members of the public.

"This was a totally reckless attack in a built-up residential area and while only minor damage was caused to the vehicle, this could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers or to nearby members of the public," said Chief Inspector Cherith Craig.

"Our officers are here to help and to respond to calls to assist those who need that help.

"Attacks on police are unacceptable and must not be tolerated."

She added that an investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1073 of October 10.

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