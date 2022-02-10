Appeal for information after 19 year-old beaten and shot in the leg in Strabane
News

Appeal for information after 19 year-old beaten and shot in the leg in Strabane

Springhill Park, Strabane.

POLICE IN Strabane are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was beaten and shot in the leg yesterday evening.

The act of violence occurred in the Springhill Park area of Strabane shortly after 7.20pm.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said two masked men entered a house armed with guns and a baseball bat.

"A 19-year-old man was beaten with the baseball bat before being shot in the leg," he said. "He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries."

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witness the incident or who may have any information that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22.

SDLP councillor Jason Barr has condemned the shooting.

"This shooting is an extremely worrying incident and my thoughts go out to the young man who was the victim of this savage attack," he said.

"Shooting someone in the leg can cause life altering injuries, but he has been taken to hospital and I hope he makes a full recovery. This attack was carried out by armed and masked men in a residential area in the early evening, it was very sinister and will cause concern in the local community."

He said there "is no place for weapons on our streets" and that he hoped those behind the attack "will be apprehended as soon as possible and this dangerous gun taken out of circulation before it has the chance to harm anyone else.

"I’d ask anyone with any information in connection with this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible."

See More: PSNI, SDLP, Shooting, Strabane

