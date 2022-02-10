Appeal for information after 19 year-old beaten and shot in the leg in Strabane

POLICE IN Strabane are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was beaten and shot in the leg yesterday evening.

The act of violence occurred in the Springhill Park area of Strabane shortly after 7.20pm.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said two masked men entered a house armed with guns and a baseball bat.

"A 19-year-old man was beaten with the baseball bat before being shot in the leg," he said. "He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries."

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witness the incident or who may have any information that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22.

SDLP councillor Jason Barr has condemned the shooting.