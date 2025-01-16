Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station
Appeal for information after ATM stolen from service station

POLICE have appealed for information after an ATM was stolen in Co. Antrim in the early hours of this morning

PSNI officers were called to reports of the theft of an ATM from a service station in Newtownabbey at around 1am.

“A report was received that the ATM situated on the Mallusk Road, had been damaged and part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed sometime between 1am and 2am,” Detective Inspector Lenaghan said.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“I am appealing to any businesses in the area to check their CCTV and also to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or to anyone with dash-cam other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 142 16/01/25,” Det Lenaghan added.

