Appeal for information after man dies in early morning collision between car and van

A MAN has died in a collision between a car and a van this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident where the two vehicles collided at Moneygorbet in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan at around 6.15am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí have confirmed.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a postmortem will take place.

A second man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, was also injured and has been taken to the same hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in this 50s, is also being treated at the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed while a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place, gardaí confirm. There are local diversions in place.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”