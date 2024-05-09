Appeal for information after man dies in early morning collision between car and van
News

Appeal for information after man dies in early morning collision between car and van

A MAN has died in a collision between a car and a van this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident where the two vehicles collided at Moneygorbet in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan at around 6.15am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí have confirmed.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a postmortem will take place.

A second man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, was also injured and has been taken to the same hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in this 50s, is also being treated at the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed while a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place, gardaí confirm. There are local diversions in place.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

 

See More: Monaghan

Related

Investigation launched after man's body discovered in Co. Monaghan
News 1 month ago

Investigation launched after man's body discovered in Co. Monaghan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish lorry driver jailed in Britain after causing death by dangerous driving
News 5 months ago

Irish lorry driver jailed in Britain after causing death by dangerous driving

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish lottery chiefs appeal for players to check tickets with time running out to claim €1m prize
News 6 months ago

Irish lottery chiefs appeal for players to check tickets with time running out to claim €1m prize

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Hi-tech sculpture The Portal connects Dublin and New York by visual livestream
News 18 hours ago

Hi-tech sculpture The Portal connects Dublin and New York by visual livestream

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy steps down from ministerial role on medical grounds
News 19 hours ago

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy steps down from ministerial role on medical grounds

By: Gerard Donaghy

Infant dies in road traffic incident in Co. Clare
News 20 hours ago

Infant dies in road traffic incident in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after conductor hospitalised in Co. Antrim train assault
News 20 hours ago

Man arrested after conductor hospitalised in Co. Antrim train assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

'An absolute gentleman': Tributes paid to father-of-two who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 21 hours ago

'An absolute gentleman': Tributes paid to father-of-two who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy