Appeal for information following petrol bomb attack
News

POLICE in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack which took place in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am in Larne, Co. Antrim.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Thompson confirmed: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report of a van on fire in the Greenland Parade area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.”

They added: “This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 31 of 16/05/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

