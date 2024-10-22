Appeal for information on 16-year-old missing for two weeks
News

Appeal for information on 16-year-old missing for two weeks

POLICE have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Rosaleen Connors has not been seen since October 7.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast at around 9.30pm that day.

Rosaleen Connors has not been seen since October 7

PSNI officers are “growing increasingly concerned” for her wellbeing and have issued a public appeal for information that may help locate her.

“Rosaleen is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair,” Inspector McCrum said.

“Rosaleen has been missing for two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and wish to confirm that she is safe and well,” he added.

Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us at Strandtown on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24,” Insp McCrum added.

See More: Belfast

Related

Man wanted in Slovakia to stand trial for assault arrested in Northern Ireland
News 6 days ago

Man wanted in Slovakia to stand trial for assault arrested in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested following assault on pregnant teenager
News 6 days ago

Man arrested following assault on pregnant teenager

By: Fiona Audley

Boy sustains serious eye injury after being struck with firework in Belfast
News 1 week ago

Boy sustains serious eye injury after being struck with firework in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack
News 1 day ago

'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack
News 2 days ago

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man aged in his 90s dies following collision in supermarket carpark in Co. Cork
News 2 days ago

Man aged in his 90s dies following collision in supermarket carpark in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim
News 2 days ago

Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy