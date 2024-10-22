Appeal for information on 16-year-old missing for two weeks

POLICE have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Rosaleen Connors has not been seen since October 7.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of east Belfast at around 9.30pm that day.

PSNI officers are “growing increasingly concerned” for her wellbeing and have issued a public appeal for information that may help locate her.

“Rosaleen is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair,” Inspector McCrum said.

“Rosaleen has been missing for two weeks now and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and wish to confirm that she is safe and well,” he added.

Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us at Strandtown on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24,” Insp McCrum added.