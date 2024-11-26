Appeal for information over missing schoolboys last seen 50 years ago

POLICE have made a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of two schoolboys who went missing 50 years ago.

Thomas Spence, 11, and thirteen-year-old John Rodgers were last seen on the morning of November 26, 1974 when they were on their way to school in Belfast.

Thomas, who lived in Rockdale Street, and John, who lived in Rodney Drive, left their homes that morning to walk to the bus stop on the Falls Road to catch a bus to St Aloysius School on Somerton Road.

But they never made it to school that day and have not been seen since.

“Fifty years have now passed since that day and the Police Service is very aware of the pain and suffering that the families of Thomas and John continue to feel today, particularly with not knowing the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two young innocent boys, our thoughts very much remain with them at this time,” the PSNI said as they launched their appeal today.

Detectives from the police force’s Legacy Investigation Branch are reviewing the disappearance of the boys.

“This remains an open missing persons case with the circumstances around their disappearance still unexplained and potentially suspicious," they said.

“The PSNI will consider all investigative opportunities as part of the review and will consider all potential criminal offences that may be linked to their disappearance,” they explained.

“If anyone has any information in relation to Thomas and John’s disappearance we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators,” they added.

Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference RM05011374.