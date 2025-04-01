Appeal for witnesses after driver dies in Mayo collision

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Mayo last night.

The single vehicle incident happened on the R323, Knock Road at Bracklaghboy, in Ballyhaunis at around 10.10pm.

The driver, a man aged in his 50s who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Local diversions are in place as the road is closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Investigators.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the collision to make contact with them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 9.30pm to 10.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement this morning.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”