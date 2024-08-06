Appeal for witnesses after man dies in single car collision
News

Appeal for witnesses after man dies in single car collision

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a single vehicle collision in Northern Ireland.

The man, aged in his 50s, was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley, Fermanagh on the morning of August 4.

“A man in his 50s has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Fermanagh on Sunday 4th August,” the PSNI said in a statement.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 10.10am we received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.”

The police force has appealed for anyone with information or footage from the incident to come forward.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24,” they state.

See More: Fermanagh

Related

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn locates family roots in Fermanagh
News 2 weeks ago

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn locates family roots in Fermanagh

By: Fiona Audley

Fermanagh man jailed over historical abuse
News 1 month ago

Fermanagh man jailed over historical abuse

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences
News 1 month ago

Man jailed after pleading guilty to terrorism-related offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes
News 1 day ago

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork
News 1 day ago

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers
News 1 day ago

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers

By: Gerard Donaghy