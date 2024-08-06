Appeal for witnesses after man dies in single car collision

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a single vehicle collision in Northern Ireland.

The man, aged in his 50s, was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley, Fermanagh on the morning of August 4.

“A man in his 50s has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Fermanagh on Sunday 4th August,” the PSNI said in a statement.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 10.10am we received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.”

The police force has appealed for anyone with information or footage from the incident to come forward.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24,” they state.