Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Donegal crash

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Donegal.

The incident happened at Kerrykeel, Co.Donegal on Tuesday, October 29.

“The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the Shore Road at Kerrykeel,” gardaí confirmed in a statement.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured,” they added.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.”

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.