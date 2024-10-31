Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Donegal crash
News

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Donegal crash

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Donegal.

The incident happened at Kerrykeel, Co.Donegal on Tuesday, October 29.

“The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the Shore Road at Kerrykeel,”  gardaí confirmed in a statement.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured,” they added.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.”

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Donegal

Related

Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase
News 1 week ago

Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí appeal for information after reports of elderly man entering sea in Co. Donegal
News 3 weeks ago

Gardaí appeal for information after reports of elderly man entering sea in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five arrests after gardaí assaulted in public order incident
News 3 weeks ago

Five arrests after gardaí assaulted in public order incident

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish influencers gather to address mental health in the workplace
Life & Style 1 day ago

Irish influencers gather to address mental health in the workplace

By: Irish Post

Cónal Creedon ‘honoured’ to receive international cultural award
Life & Style 1 day ago

Cónal Creedon ‘honoured’ to receive international cultural award

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack

By: Fiona Audley

Convicted sex offender jailed for planning to meet and abuse child
News 1 day ago

Convicted sex offender jailed for planning to meet and abuse child

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed for pensioner who died following Co. Tyrone collision
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed for pensioner who died following Co. Tyrone collision

By: Fiona Audley