Appeal issued to Irish public to identify body of woman washed ashore in Scotland 16 years ago

COLD CASE investigators have reissued an appeal to help identify the body of a woman washed ashore in Scotland 16 years ago, who they believe may have been from Ireland.

The remains of the woman were found on a beach at Port Logan, Stranraer, in November 2006 with missing person reports in the UK checked without success.

It is thought the woman was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build and between 1.49m (4'11") and 1.62m (5'4") tall.

She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34c bra and tan-coloured tights, when she was discovered on Wednesday 22 November, 2006.

The campaign to identify her was launched by the Scottish Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) and the missing persons charity Locate International, and an updated facial reconstruction image of 'Port Logan Woman' was produced last year.

Investigators now suspect the woman may have entered the water in the Dublin Bay area, based on tidal flows, the weather and the location of where her body was found.

She is believed to have been in the water for up to six months, so she may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006.

Co-director of the Scottish Cold Case Unit at GCU Dr Maureen Taylor said:

"The team have been undertaking a number of enquiries around the clothing she was wearing, a geographical profile of the location she was found, sea and air incidents and missing women from the UK and Ireland.

"Although she was found in south west Scotland, it may be that she had lived in, spent time in, or had travelled to or from Ireland.

"Is there a friend or relative that you haven’t heard from or lost contact with who may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006? Is there someone who used to come to your place of work or leisure activities that you no longer see?

"We hope the facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be."

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 0044 141 331 3235.