Appeal over vulnerable 82-year-old man missing from home

POLICE have appealed for information on whereabouts of a vulnerable man who is missing from Hartley in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Michael MacCready, 82, left his home address at 6.20am on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

He caught a train to London, where he is last believed to have been in the Tottenham area.

Officers have released a doorbell camera image of Mr MacCready showing the black fleece top he was wearing.

He also had black tracksuit bottoms and leather slip-on Skechers shoes.

Mr MacCready is described as being around 5" 7", slim with white hair and may appear confused.

Anyone who sees Mr MacCready or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 20-1502.