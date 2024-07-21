Appeal over vulnerable 82-year-old man missing from home
News

Appeal over vulnerable 82-year-old man missing from home

Michael MacCready (Images: via Kent Police)

POLICE have appealed for information on whereabouts of a vulnerable man who is missing from Hartley in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Michael MacCready, 82, left his home address at 6.20am on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

He caught a train to London, where he is last believed to have been in the Tottenham area.

Officers have released a doorbell camera image of Mr MacCready showing the black fleece top he was wearing.

He also had black tracksuit bottoms and leather slip-on Skechers shoes.

Mr MacCready is described as being around 5" 7", slim with white hair and may appear confused.

Anyone who sees Mr MacCready or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 20-1502.

See More: Kent, London

Related

Concern for man missing from Ireland who may now be in England
News 1 week ago

Concern for man missing from Ireland who may now be in England

By: Fiona Audley

Remains of Kent woman murdered by husband 20 years ago found in Dorset garden
News 1 year ago

Remains of Kent woman murdered by husband 20 years ago found in Dorset garden

By: Connell McHugh

Jail for man who sexually assaulted woman with learning difficulties at swimming pool
News 2 years ago

Jail for man who sexually assaulted woman with learning difficulties at swimming pool

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The magic and majesty of the Marble City
Travel 1 day ago

The magic and majesty of the Marble City

By: Mal Rogers

Ireland names its full athletics squad for Paris Paralympics 2024
News 2 days ago

Ireland names its full athletics squad for Paris Paralympics 2024

By: Irish Post

George Russell (AE) – mystic, poet and political agitator
Culture 2 days ago

George Russell (AE) – mystic, poet and political agitator

By: Dan Mulhall

Couple behind new Phil Lynott musical say casting the star is an ‘impossible task’
Entertainment 2 days ago

Couple behind new Phil Lynott musical say casting the star is an ‘impossible task’

By: Fiona Audley

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut
Entertainment 2 days ago

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut

By: Fiona Audley