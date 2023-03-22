Arms cache found during search in Co. Tyrone

POLICE uncovered an arms cache comprising two suspected firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a search in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on Tuesday.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) carried out the planned search in the Seskinore Road area, with support from Tactical Support Group colleagues.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity and it is believed the cache is linked to the New IRA.

"The weapons were recovered from a constructed hide which had been secreted in the ground," said Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin.

"The items have been taken away for further forensic examination.

"A main line of enquiry is that the weapons may be linked to the New IRA."

DCI Hamlin added that those behind the hide do not represent the community.

"Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence," he said.

"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society."

He encouraged anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.