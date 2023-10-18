Army assisting evacuation measures with parts of Cork impassable after 'unprecedented' flooding

THE ARMY is assisting with evacuation measures in parts of Co. Cork following 'unprecedented' flooding in the region as a result of Storm Babet.

A month's worth of rain has fallen in the area in the past 24 hours, leaving Midleton in the south-east of the county impassable with over 100 properties flooded in the town.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said his 'heart goes out' to those affected in the town, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was 'deeply concerned' by images of the flooding.

East Cork TD Sean Sherlock has called for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme to be deployed to assist those affected.

Climate claim

Frank O'Flynn, mayor of the county, said in a statement on Wednesday evening that the torrential conditions were evidence of the effects of 'our changing climate'.

He was speaking after the cessation of a Status Orange rain warning for counties Cork, Waterford and Kerry that had been in place for more than 30 hours.

"The Met Eireann Orange Rainfall warning, which has just expired, has resulted in a month's worth of rain falling in just 24 hours," said the Fianna Fáil councillor.

"This is on top of already saturated lands and high river levels.

"It is evidence, if any were needed, of our changing climate and the issues that it presents."

Shocking scenes from Midleton today as #StormBabet has caused havoc all over Cork City and County. pic.twitter.com/Md9mldjefJ — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 18, 2023

He added: "I know from speaking with council staff that some of the issues they are dealing with are unprecedented, with roads which have never flooded now under water.

"I am calling on the people of Cork to please avoid unnecessary travel, take extreme care if you must set off on a journey and please think of vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists.

"As a council, we will continue to work across the county, both in a preventative capacity while also dealing with issues as they arise.

"The results of this weather event will be long felt as we move toward a clean-up phase but can I please reiterate the importance of staying safe and together we will come through this weather event."

Road network impacted

A subsequent statement from the council said that Midleton town is currently impassable with over 100 properties flooded.

The council has established a Coordination Centre at Midleton Fire Station to manage arrangements.

A rest centre has been set up at Midleton Community Centre to assist those who require evacuation, with the army and Civil Defence on site in the town to aid evacuation measures.

The council said it is also aware of flooded properties in other areas including Whitegate, Rathcormac, Glandore, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline, Raffeen, Halfway and Casteltownbere.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Please avoid travel to Midleton if possible ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IVZfnMhjc6 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the road network across the county has been impacted with rolling road closures.

The N71 is closed at Rosscarbery with diversions through the town.

The N71 is also closed at Innishannon with reports of spot flooding at the Halfway roundabout, with traffic diverted via Crossbarry.

The R610 in Carrigaline is virtually impassable.

Offers of assistance

Labour TD Mr Sherlock said his office would do whatever possible to assist those affected by the deluge.

"We're now calling for the Humanitarian [Assistance] Scheme to be deployed as a matter of urgency," he said.

"We're also fielding calls from people who are offering assistance and we're trying to co-ordinate a little bit of that as well.

"I am just really sorry for people who've been affected by this and we'll do everything we can in our office to try and assist in the best way that we can."

Taking to Twitter this evening, the Tánaiste confirmed that the scheme — which provides emergency financial assistance to households affected by severe weather — would be available.

"Deeply concerned by the images of Midleton devastated by flooding from #StormBabet," he posted.

"My thoughts are with those affected by the floods across Cork & Waterford.

"The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to provide support to those whose homes are damaged from the flooding."

A Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow until 5am on Thursday.

It has warned of localised flooding, dangerous road conditions and reduced visibility due to heavy overnight rain.