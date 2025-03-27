Checkpoints in place as search for missing Kerry farmer continues

CHECKPOINTS will be in place across Kerry today as the search for missing farmer Michael Gaine continues.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by the name ‘Mike’ and lives in Moll’s Gap, was reported missing on Friday, March 21.

He was last seen in Kenmare shortly before 10am on Thursday, March 20.

CCTV captured him buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am that morning, gardaí have confirmed.

Earlier this week the police force issued a still from the footage of Mr Gaine in the store to assist their missing persons investigation, while on Sunday, March 23 more than 200 volunteers joined a search for Mr Gaine in Kenmare.

Today garda checkpoints will be in place across Kerry as the police force continues to reach out to the community to help locate the missing man.

In a public appeal renewed this week the police force called for “assistance in tracing his whereabouts”.

“Gardaí and Michael's family remain extremely concerned for his wellbeing,” they said in a statement.

“In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images (video or still) from Thursday 20th March and Friday 21st March in the Kenmare town /Moll’s Gap (N71/ R568) area to provide that imagery to the Garda investigation team,” they added.

Mr Gaine is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.