Arrest after man in his 60s dies following assault in Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ have revealed they are investigating after a man assaulted in Co. Tipperary earlier this week passed away.

The incident occurred at a premises in Dundrum on Thursday. February 29.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment but later died.

A post mortem is due to be carried out today by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, while the scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination.

Another man, also in his 60s, was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a Garda station in South Tipperary.

He was subsequently charged and was set to appear before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court at 2pm today.