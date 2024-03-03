Arrest after man in his 60s dies following assault in Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ have revealed they are investigating after a man assaulted in Co. Tipperary earlier this week passed away.
The incident occurred at a premises in Dundrum on Thursday. February 29.
The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment but later died.
A post mortem is due to be carried out today by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, while the scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination.
Another man, also in his 60s, was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a Garda station in South Tipperary.
He was subsequently charged and was set to appear before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court at 2pm today.