Arrest made after huge drug seizure in Dublin
The drugs were valued at €860,000 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis in Dublin on Saturday.

The drugs, valued at €860,000, were discovered in a car in the Clondalkin area.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure was made as part of an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

"[This] operation was carried out by Gardaí from GNDOCB and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity," read a garda statement.

"During the course of the operation, Gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area.

"Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000.

"The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)."

Also on Saturday, gardai seized €94,400 in cash following a search in Finglas.

A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized during the operation.

A man in his 40s has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday.

