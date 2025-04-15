Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal
News

Arrest made after man found dead at home in Donegal

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man’s body was found in Donegal.

The man, who was found dead at his home in Killybegs, has been named locally as Eddie Friel.

The incident happened in the seaside resort of Killybegs, Co. Donegal

Mr Friel, who is aged in his 60s, was found dead at his bungalow in the Harbour View Drive estate at around 12.20pm on Sunday, April 13.

Gardaí have since arrested a man, aged in his 60s, in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at a garda station in Donegal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

