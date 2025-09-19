Arrest made after man seen with suspected gun in church grounds

A MAN has been arrested after police responded to reports that a person with a suspected gun was causing damage in the grounds of a church.

PSNI officers attended the site, near Bangor Abbey, on the Newtownards Raod area of Co. Down last night.

“We received a report just before 9.20pm on September 18, that a man had been seen in the grounds of a church with an angle grinder, causing damage to a fixture,” the police force said in a statement today.”

"When he was approached by members of a church group, they saw what they believed to be a firearm in his pocket and contacted police,” they added.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside Armed Response colleagues.”

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was found at an address nearby.

"He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and criminal damage, and remains in custody at this time,” the PSNI have confirmed.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1452 of 18/09/25,” they added.