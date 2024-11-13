Arrest over death of man following fatal assault at Co. Laois hotel

A MAN has been arrested following the death of another man following a fatal assault at a hotel in Co. Laois.

Gardaí were called to the hotel in the north of the county at around 8pm on Tuesday, where a man in his 60s was found deceased.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

According to BreakingNews.ie, the man under arrest is an American and is the son of the deceased.

Gardaí say the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) will be appointed to support the family of the deceased," added a statement from gardaí.